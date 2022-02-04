Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Lessened by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,129,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 614,442 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.9% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $429,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,377,852. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $389.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

