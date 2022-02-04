Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Update

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of BOTJ opened at $16.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOTJ. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. 29.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

