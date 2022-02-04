Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.30.

Shares of BKNIY stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.0472 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 42.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

