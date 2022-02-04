Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,700 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 599,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $5.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $7.09.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

