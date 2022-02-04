Barclays Lowers Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target to GBX 835

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 935 ($12.57) to GBX 835 ($11.23) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 990 ($13.31) price target on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 800 ($10.76) to GBX 770 ($10.35) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 875 ($11.76) price target on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bodycote currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 886.25 ($11.92).

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at GBX 786 ($10.57) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of GBX 684.45 ($9.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,007 ($13.54). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 839.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 872.05. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 44.27.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

