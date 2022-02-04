Barclays PLC Acquires 32,163 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,163 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 137,413 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,632,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,938,000 after acquiring an additional 115,785 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

