Barclays PLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 1,021.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 45,345 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,848,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,047,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

NYSE VLRS opened at $17.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

