Barclays PLC Purchases 11,766 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Niu Technologies worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 42.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 405,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 47,926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 185,086 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Niu Technologies by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 39,205 shares during the last quarter. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

NIU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $13.23 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $190.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.28 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 22.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.