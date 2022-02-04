Barclays PLC Purchases 3,629 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 112,725.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $65.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.49.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $155.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.07 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

