Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Assura (LON:AGR)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 87 ($1.17) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.14) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 79 ($1.06) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 77 ($1.04) to GBX 70 ($0.94) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.17) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.14) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 83.88 ($1.13).

AGR opened at GBX 65.65 ($0.88) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. Assura has a 52-week low of GBX 65.50 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 80.60 ($1.08). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 72.76. The company has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

In related news, insider Sam Barrell acquired 29,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £19,999.48 ($26,888.25). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 29,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,907.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

