Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Old Mutual (LON:OMU)

Old Mutual (LON:OMU)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 81 ($1.09) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s current price.
OMU opened at GBX 67.05 ($0.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 17.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. Old Mutual has a 1 year low of GBX 54.75 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 84.80 ($1.14). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 61.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 68.09.
Old Mutual Company Profile
See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.