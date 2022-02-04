Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Old Mutual (LON:OMU)

Old Mutual (LON:OMU)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 81 ($1.09) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s current price.

OMU opened at GBX 67.05 ($0.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 17.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. Old Mutual has a 1 year low of GBX 54.75 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 84.80 ($1.14). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 61.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 68.09.

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

