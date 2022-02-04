BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$71.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$67.00.

Shares of BCE stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$67.55. 404,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,540. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$65.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.59. The company has a market cap of C$61.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$54.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.86.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.82. The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.3800001 EPS for the current year.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

