Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds and sells single family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers. Their objective is to provide customers with homes that incorporate quality and value. The company’s subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company’s home buyers. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BZH. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

NYSE:BZH opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.47. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,150,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 189,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 71,543 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 238,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 26,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

