Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Shares Up 4.8% Following Strong Earnings

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)’s share price shot up 4.8% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.45. 266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 162,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.75%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $80,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $35,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,604,000 after purchasing an additional 51,084 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,726,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,533,000 after purchasing an additional 839,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,285,000 after purchasing an additional 24,925 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 48,163.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,995,000 after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $879.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

