Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €79.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($88.76) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($121.35) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €68.00 ($76.40) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €85.69 ($96.28).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €70.70 ($79.44) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €78.43. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a one year high of €129.65 ($145.67).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.