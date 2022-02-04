Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,410 ($45.85) target price on the stock.

PSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($43.69) to GBX 2,900 ($38.99) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,648 ($35.60) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,440 ($46.25) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($30.25) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Persimmon to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,268 ($43.94) to GBX 2,897 ($38.95) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Persimmon presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,145.31 ($42.29).

Shares of PSN opened at GBX 2,396 ($32.21) on Monday. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 2,321 ($31.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,272 ($43.99). The stock has a market cap of £7.65 billion and a PE ratio of 9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,685.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,743.94.

In related news, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq bought 355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,795 ($37.58) per share, for a total transaction of £9,922.25 ($13,339.94). Also, insider Joanna Place bought 3,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,559 ($34.40) per share, for a total transaction of £99,980.13 ($134,418.03).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

