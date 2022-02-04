Berenberg Bank Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHL. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($87.08) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.38 ($74.58).

ETR:SHL opened at €58.00 ($65.17) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €44.17 ($49.63) and a 1 year high of €67.66 ($76.02). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €63.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €59.81. The company has a market cap of $65.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

