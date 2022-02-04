Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.20-7.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.24.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BERY. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.23.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

NYSE:BERY traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.91. 11,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,107. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.80.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,007,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Berry Global Group stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.