Biffa (LON:BIFF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) traded up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 355 ($4.77) and last traded at GBX 352.50 ($4.74). 288,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 547,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345 ($4.64).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Biffa to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 430 ($5.78) to GBX 395 ($5.31) in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Biffa to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 430 ($5.78) to GBX 395 ($5.31) in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.25) target price on shares of Biffa in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 349.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 362.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th.

About Biffa (LON:BIFF)

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

