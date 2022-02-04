Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BILL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bill.com from $375.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.80.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $170.28 on Tuesday. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of -94.60 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.97 and a 200-day moving average of $250.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total transaction of $42,155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,115 shares of company stock valued at $129,211,943 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 89.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 208.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

