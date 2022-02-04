Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.16)-$(0.15) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $157.0-158.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.31 million.Bill.com also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.46)-$(0.43) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. boosted their price target on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.25.

Get Bill.com alerts:

BILL stock traded up $52.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.75. 181,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,543. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.68. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of -118.09 and a beta of 2.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $227,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total value of $3,410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,115 shares of company stock valued at $129,211,943 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bill.com stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.