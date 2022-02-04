Bio-Techne Co. (TECH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Bio-Techne has a payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bio-Techne to earn $8.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $409.60 on Friday. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $338.79 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.79.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.09. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Techne stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Bio-Techne worth $36,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $518.43.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

