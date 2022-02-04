Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $518.43.

TECH opened at $409.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $442.04 and its 200-day moving average is $476.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 94.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $338.79 and a twelve month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,374,000 after buying an additional 319,530 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 726.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,979,000 after buying an additional 318,145 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after buying an additional 172,930 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,845,000 after buying an additional 164,760 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

