Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $290.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $292.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.72% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.18.
BIIB opened at $220.17 on Friday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $212.56 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.83 and a 200-day moving average of $277.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
