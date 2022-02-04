Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $290.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $292.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.18.

BIIB opened at $220.17 on Friday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $212.56 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.83 and a 200-day moving average of $277.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

