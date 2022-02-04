BioSyent (CVE:RX) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.26

Shares of BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.26 and traded as low as C$8.00. BioSyent shares last traded at C$8.14, with a volume of 1,835 shares.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on BioSyent and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.75. The company has a market cap of C$101.90 million and a P/E ratio of 20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

BioSyent (CVE:RX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

