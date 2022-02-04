BitTorrent Market Capitalization Tops $2.20 Billion (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTTOLD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $2.20 billion and approximately $288,953.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00130335 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009814 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006091 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004401 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000910 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002557 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003801 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

