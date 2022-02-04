BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $74.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $69.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BJ. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.12.

NYSE BJ opened at $60.91 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth about $58,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

