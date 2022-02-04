Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BSAQ stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. Black Spade Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.68.
Black Spade Acquisition (NYSE:BSAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter.
Black Spade Acquisition Company Profile
Black Spade Acquisition Co is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Black Spade Acquisition Co is based in Central, Hong Kong.
