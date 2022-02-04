Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Black Stone Minerals has decreased its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Black Stone Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 69.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth $252,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 115.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.65.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

