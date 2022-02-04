BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,958,941 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $112,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. 50.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABTX opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.80. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

