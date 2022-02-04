BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,007,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of HCI Group worth $111,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in HCI Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 194,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,744 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in HCI Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in HCI Group by 105,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in HCI Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,702,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other HCI Group news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $54,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $139.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.07 million, a PE ratio of 109.68 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.33.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). HCI Group had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.06%.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

