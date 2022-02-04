BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $980.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,608,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after acquiring an additional 217,116 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after acquiring an additional 161,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,958,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 79,120 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK opened at $805.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $879.97 and its 200 day moving average is $895.77. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

