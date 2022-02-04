BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Ensemble Capital Management LLC

Ensemble Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 0.1% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,608,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 79,120 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLK traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $807.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,438. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $879.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $895.77. The company has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $987.21.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

