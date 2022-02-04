BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,995,063 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,630,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,995,063 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of GoPro worth $99,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 87.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 8.0% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in GoPro in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in GoPro by 65.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

GPRO opened at $8.44 on Friday. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $51,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $2,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 614,509 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,860. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.