BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock Income Trust has raised its dividend by 13.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of BlackRock Income Trust stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03.
About BlackRock Income Trust
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Further Reading: Return On Assets
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.