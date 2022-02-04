BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has raised its dividend by 13.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BlackRock Income Trust stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,637,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 134,594 shares during the last quarter. 30.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

