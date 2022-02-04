BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.88) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.43) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.50) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.49) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 195 ($2.62).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

