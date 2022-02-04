BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.88) target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.43) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.50) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.49) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 195 ($2.62).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile
Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.