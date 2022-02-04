BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by 7.6% over the last three years.
Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $16.29.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
