BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by 7.6% over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $16.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 46,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 146,786 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

