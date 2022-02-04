BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.