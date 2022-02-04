BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 201.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 56,997 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter valued at about $814,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

