BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 10.4% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MYD opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 41.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 47,182 shares during the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.