BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by 14.4% over the last three years.

NYSE:MYN opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $14.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.39% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

