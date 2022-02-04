Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 66,010 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 219,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 16,035 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 106,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 87.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the third quarter valued at $203,000.

NYSE BCX opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

