BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 1st

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by 26.9% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:BHV opened at $18.46 on Friday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust operates as closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and Virginia personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

