Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Receives $18.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Blend Labs stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. Blend Labs has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.97.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $37,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,099 shares of company stock worth $55,427.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

