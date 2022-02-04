Blocknet Hits Market Cap of $4.58 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, Blocknet has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001341 BTC on exchanges. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and $49,462.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00022705 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00016594 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004382 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,421,276 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.