Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,498 Shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gritstone bio were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,065,000 after acquiring an additional 458,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRTS stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $352.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 38.51% and a negative net margin of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

