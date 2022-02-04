Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $195,000 in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APPH. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

AppHarvest stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

