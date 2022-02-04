Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Black Hills by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 82,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $66.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $58.42 and a 1 year high of $72.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average is $67.55.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 61.50%.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

