Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $116,000 Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 1,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMVT stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $692.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $222,011.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

