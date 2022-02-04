Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 29.1% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Trimble by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 404,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,296,000 after acquiring an additional 68,030 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $70.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $66.18 and a one year high of $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

