BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares (LON:BMPI) Insider Buys £30,003 in Stock

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares (LON:BMPI) insider Simon Longfellow purchased 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £30,003 ($40,337.46).

LON BMPI opened at GBX 138.57 ($1.86) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 144.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 144.52. BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares has a 52-week low of GBX 130 ($1.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 150 ($2.02).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%.

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

